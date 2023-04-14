HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIM-T signs MoU with defence company

April 14, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Management – Tiruchi (IIM-T) and the State-owned defence company, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) recently to collaborate in areas of mutual interest and expertise in India and abroad.

The MoU, signed by Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM-T and Biswaranjan Pattanaik, Director, HR, AVNL, in Chennai, will be valid for five years. IIM – T officials P. Saravanan (Dean - Corporate Relations and Faculty Affairs) and Senthil (CRO) were also present at the ceremony..

According to an official statement, IIM-T will focus on customised short-term training programmes for AVNL in the areas of business advisory services, strategic IT consulting, programme and project management, capacity building and knowledge management, besides consultancy and advisory services for finance operations.

The institution will also cooperate with AVNL in corporate social responsibility initiatives and grant projects.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.