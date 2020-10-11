IIM-T reaps benefit from solar power plant

11 October 2020 21:55 IST

Installation of a two Mega Watt Solar Power Plant (2 MW SPP) in the campus of Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi has begun to bring benefits to the institution.

There was a reduction of over ₹7 lakh in the monthly power expenditure, estimated to be in the range of 60 to 70 percent of the bill amount, official sources said.

At present, the air-conditioners in the classrooms and hostels in the institution are not in use due to online classes. The peak load has not reached. The extent of savings on power bill will be to a higher extent when the power consumption increases after resumption of normal classes, the sources said.

IIM-T had signed a memorandum of understanding with power PSU Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (REC) and had secured ₹ 14.2 crore financial assistance to set up the 2-megawatt solar power plant. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Chairman, Managing Director, REC Ltd, New Delhi, inaugurated the solar power plant recently.

IIM-T is the first among all IIMs in the country to have the solar power plant on campus.

The institution has been paying the TANGEDCO on commercial rates in excess of ₹6 per unit. There will be substantial benefit from the solar power plant to residents in the living quarters who have also been paying commercial tariff to the TANGEDCO. Fifty five out of eighty quarters have been occupied by teaching faculty and other employees in the campus.