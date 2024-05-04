ADVERTISEMENT

IIM-T launches second batch of PG programme

May 04, 2024 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Management Tiruchi (IIM-T) recently inaugurated its second Postgraduate Certificate in Senior Management programme in the presence of Ayush Gupta, Director (Human Resources), Gas Authority of India Ltd. (GAIL), and senior officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address, Mr. Gupta highlighted the value of diverse peer learning and the significance of teamwork. Drawing from his experiences at GAIL, he shared insights on leadership, emphasising the preparation for challenges and the benefits of experimentation.

Sanjay Salunkhe, chairman and managing director, Jaro Education, spoke about the primacy of human capital, ethical leadership, and networking.

Programme directors Upam Pushpak Makhecha and G. Naresh, and V. Gopal, spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US