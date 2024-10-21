GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIM-T launches PG programme in executive management

Published - October 21, 2024 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi (IIM-T) has inaugurated the seventh batch of Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Executive General Management, a one-year blended learning programme for working professionals.

According to an official statement, the batch was launched on October 19 by Shridhar Paidichetty, senior vice-president and global head, Client Lifecycle Management Operations, Standard Chartered Global Business Services, in the presence of Sanjay Salunkhe, chairman, managing director, and founder of Jaro Education, P. Saravanan, IIM-T dean of Corporate Relations and Faculty Affairs and programme directors Smita Prashant Chattopadhyay, and Godwin Tennyson.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Paidichetty focused on the value of strategic thinking and understanding team diversity. He underscored the networking opportunities with faculty, industry leaders, alumni, and peers, adding that the programme could even serve as a platform to hire talent.

The cohort consists of 84 participants with an average of seven years of work experience, representing a variety of industries and locations across India.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / management institutes

