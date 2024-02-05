ADVERTISEMENT

IIM-T launches new online postgraduate course

February 05, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Indian Institute of Management – Tiruchi has inaugurated its first batch of the Postgraduate Certificate in Senior Management Programme (PGCSMP) through online mode for senior professionals.

According to an official statement, the programme was launched on Saturday by Vikram Gupta, head of logistics, JSW Cements, in the presence of Sanjay Salunkhe, Chairman, MD and Founder, Jaro Education, and Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM-T, and senior officials.

The one-year course has professors Godwin Tennyson and Karthik Dhandapani as programme directors.

In his address, Mr. Gupta urged participants to integrate knowledge for organisational value and motivated them to strive for excellence, emphasising a positive competitive spirit.

