ADVERTISEMENT

IIM-T launches new batch of PG Business Analytics and Applications course

Published - May 22, 2024 08:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi (IIM-T) inaugurated its sixth batch of the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Business Analytics and Applications (PGCBAA), through online mode recently.

In his address, Avishek Banerjee, managing director, Insights and Intelligence, Accenture emphasised the crucial role of prediction in business through data, tools, and techniques. Storytelling in analytics could convey insights in a language that organisational seniors can understand, he said. Sanjay Salunkhe, founder, Jaro Education, and programme directors Arulanantha Prabu, and Rishikesan Parthiban spoke.

The one-year programme is designed for working professionals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US