IIM-T launches new batch of PG Business Analytics and Applications course

Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi (IIM-T) inaugurated its sixth batch of the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Business Analytics and Applications (PGCBAA), through online mode recently.

In his address, Avishek Banerjee, managing director, Insights and Intelligence, Accenture emphasised the crucial role of prediction in business through data, tools, and techniques. Storytelling in analytics could convey insights in a language that organisational seniors can understand, he said. Sanjay Salunkhe, founder, Jaro Education, and programme directors Arulanantha Prabu, and Rishikesan Parthiban spoke.

The one-year programme is designed for working professionals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.