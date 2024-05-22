GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IIM-T launches new batch of PG Business Analytics and Applications course

Published - May 22, 2024 08:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi (IIM-T) inaugurated its sixth batch of the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Business Analytics and Applications (PGCBAA), through online mode recently.

In his address, Avishek Banerjee, managing director, Insights and Intelligence, Accenture emphasised the crucial role of prediction in business through data, tools, and techniques. Storytelling in analytics could convey insights in a language that organisational seniors can understand, he said. Sanjay Salunkhe, founder, Jaro Education, and programme directors Arulanantha Prabu, and Rishikesan Parthiban spoke.

The one-year programme is designed for working professionals.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.