ADVERTISEMENT

IIM-T launches fourth PG batch of Strategic Human Resource Management course

January 24, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Indian Institute of Management – Tiruchi (IIM-T) inaugurated the fourth batch of the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Strategic Human Resource Management (SHRM) through online mode recently.

According to an official statement, the launch ceremony was held in the presence of Asim Jagdale (chief human resources officer, Arvind Fashions) and Sanjay Salunkhe (chairman and MD, Jaro Education) on January 21.

In his address, Mr. Jagdale focussed on the evolving landscape of human resources, the role of artificial intelligence and strategic management in today’s business environment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Professors Abhishek Kumar Totawar and Shalini Parth are the programme directors for the fourth batch.

P. Saravanan, IIM-T Dean (Corporate Relations and Faculty Affairs), spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US