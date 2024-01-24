GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIM-T launches fourth PG batch of Strategic Human Resource Management course

January 24, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Indian Institute of Management – Tiruchi (IIM-T) inaugurated the fourth batch of the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Strategic Human Resource Management (SHRM) through online mode recently.

According to an official statement, the launch ceremony was held in the presence of Asim Jagdale (chief human resources officer, Arvind Fashions) and Sanjay Salunkhe (chairman and MD, Jaro Education) on January 21.

In his address, Mr. Jagdale focussed on the evolving landscape of human resources, the role of artificial intelligence and strategic management in today’s business environment.

Professors Abhishek Kumar Totawar and Shalini Parth are the programme directors for the fourth batch.

P. Saravanan, IIM-T Dean (Corporate Relations and Faculty Affairs), spoke.

