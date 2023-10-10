IIM-T inaugurates new e-GMP batch

October 10, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Indian Institute of Management — Tiruchi (IIM-T) recently inaugurated the sixth batch of its Postgraduate Certificate in Executive General Management (e-GMP).

In his keynote address on the occasion, Ravi Parmeshwar, consultant — People Aspects, Culture, Employment Law, Safety —stressed the importance of curiosity and encouraged students to seek feedback from their professors in order to perform well in their course.

Sanjay Salunkhe, chairman and managing director, Jaro Education, emphasised on focusing on all management fields to help with decision-making.

ADVERTISEMENT

Professors N. Meenakshi and Bipin Kumar Dixit, the course’s programme directors, spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.