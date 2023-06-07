ADVERTISEMENT

IIM-T inaugurates fifth PGCBAA batch

June 07, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchi, (IIM-T) inaugurated its fifth batch of post-graduate certificate programme in business analytics and application (PGCBAA).

The batch had a strength of 106 candidates with prior work experience in leading companies recently.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Alok Jagdale, senior director, analytic consulting, FICO, addressed the gathering on decision-making in complex situations. He talked about the role of analytics in making more informed and data-driven decisions. Mr. Jagdale also discussed the ethical use of artificial intelligence and machine learning while developing models to avoid bias and discrimination.

Sanjay Salunkhe, chairman, Jaro Education, spoke on the value of human capital, and the importance of focusing on all management fields while making decisions in the field. Professor C.T. Vinu introduced the programme structure and its demographics.

Karthik Dhandapani, member – EEC committee, and Professor Anirban Som were present at the inauguration ceremony.

