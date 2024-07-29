GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIM-T hosts first episode of leadership conclave

July 29, 2024 08:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Indian Institute of Management – Tiruchi (IIM-T) hosted the first episode of its 2024 ‘Daksha’ conclave, centred on the theme of “Leadership renaissance: Embracing change, seizing opportunities” on Monday.

Peter Quinn, chairman, board of directors, Branston and Agritech, Jim Windle, chief executive officer (CEO), Branston Holdings, and Vidyanath Gururajan, CEO, Agritech; participated in a panel discussion on opportunities in agricultural technology that was moderated by Jang Bahadur Singh, associate professor in Information Systems and Analytics, IIM-T. In his address, Professor Godwin Tennyson, director (acting) and dean of administration, highlighted the importance of integrating technology with agriculture, an IIM-T release said.

