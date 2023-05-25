ADVERTISEMENT

IIM-T conducts training for rural enterprise officers

May 25, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) — Tiruchi recently trained 39 Enterprise Development Officers of Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Development — Vazhndhu Kattuvom Project in banking and business affairs. The May 17-19 programme was inaugurated by J. E. Padmaja, chief operating officer, Project Management, and Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM-T. Professors V. Gopal and K.V. Nithyananda conducted the training. Topics covered included financial statements and cost analysis, legal and compliance contracts, basics of marketing, and evaluating a bank proposal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US