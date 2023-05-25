HamberMenu
IIM-T conducts training for rural enterprise officers

May 25, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) — Tiruchi recently trained 39 Enterprise Development Officers of Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Development — Vazhndhu Kattuvom Project in banking and business affairs. The May 17-19 programme was inaugurated by J. E. Padmaja, chief operating officer, Project Management, and Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM-T. Professors V. Gopal and K.V. Nithyananda conducted the training. Topics covered included financial statements and cost analysis, legal and compliance contracts, basics of marketing, and evaluating a bank proposal.

