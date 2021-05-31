IIM-T conducts joint convocation for two batches

TIRUCHI

31 May 2021 18:50 IST

Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi conducted a joint convocation on Saturday for students of eighth and ninth batches of the Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM), Post-Graduate Programme in Business Management (PGPBM) and Doctoral Programme in Management (DPM).

The joint convocation conducted virtually through interactive live webcast was addressed by the chief guest, Sridhar Vembhu, Founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation.

Mr.Vembu spoke on the value of being resilient under the current circumstances and how new opportunities came into being amid the chaos and calamity of the pandemic.

Inaugurating the convocation ceremony, Chairman of the Board of Governors, IIM-Tiruchi, Jalaj Dani exhorted the students to transform themselves into energetic catalysts for positive change and as movers and shakers of the new era.

He presented degrees to the students and medals and awards for those with meritorious achievements.

Director of IIM-Tiruchi Pawan Kumar Singh said two new programmes, EDPM and PGPM-HR, were launched over the last two years and students had registered achievements in various fields including sports and corporate and B-School competitions such as TATA Crucible, KPMG Ideation Challenge, Godrej LOUD, HSBC IB League and CFA Ethics Challenge.

In 2020-21, recurring recruiters like McKinsey, JP Morgan Chase, Shell and L&T and new ones such as Bain and Co., BNY Mellon, and Apollo tyres recruited students.

IIM-Tiruchi had tie-up with foreign universities such as Emylon Business School, Solbridge International School of Business and other institutes that gave 17 students the opportunity for foreign exchange, he added.