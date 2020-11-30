IIIT Tiruchi to move to permanent campus next year

TIRUCHI

30 November 2020 19:20 IST

Indian Institute of Information Technology-Tiruchi, in all probability, will start functioning out of its permanent campus at Sethurapatti by next academic year.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is in the process of constructing three new buildings and is expected to hand over the completed structures to the institution well before commencement of the next academic year. IIIT Tiruchi signed a memorandum of understanding with CPWD last September to this effect, according to official sources.

Advertising

Advertising

Construction of an administrative building with 4,000 metres of built-up space, two hostels — a 2,268 sq m structure for boys and a 982 sq m building for girls — and a dining hall measuring 1,473 sq m are progressing simultaneously.

“By the start of next academic year, the campus will be ready for occupation,” IIIT Tiruchi Director NVSN Sarma said.

The institution came into being in 2013 as one of the pet projects of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa when she represented Srirangam Assembly constituency. It was initially accommodated on BIT campus of Anna University, and subsequently moved to National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi premises.

In July, it was shifted again to the campus of Oxford Engineering College since NIT-T had to expnd its building infrastructure due to implementation of EWS (Economically Weaker Section) quota in admissions.

Established under public-private partnership mode, IIIT Tiruchi is being funded by the Central government, State government and industry partners in the ratio of 50:35:15. Industry partners, including Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant Technology Solutions, In costs, Ramco Systems, ELCOT and Navitas (TAKE Solutions), offer internships to students during their studies to enrich their programming skills and enable them to convert ideas into products.

Though land was allotted early on, the process of creation of a permanent campus came to a standstill due to factors such as finalisation of boundaries and delayed sanction of funds by stakeholders.

Two batches of students of B.Tech CSE and ECE branches have graduated from the institution even before it could have its own campus. The second convocation of the institution took place recently.

The faculty hope that the third convocation will most likely be conducted on the permanent campus. Once its gets its own campus, the institute will be able to ramp up student strength by starting additional B.Tech programmes and PG programmes as well.