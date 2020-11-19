IIIT Tiruchi to hold convocation tomorrow

Tiruchi

19 November 2020 18:56 IST

The second convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Tiruchi, will be conducted through online mode on November 21 for the second batch of B.Tech students who had completed their degree this year.

The IIIT will be conferring degrees on 17 graduands of Computer Science Engineering and 19 of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

The student toppers to receive the Institute Gold Medal constitute Mary Priyanka Jacob (ECE) and Rebbapragada V C Sai Ram (CSE). Ms. Mary Priyanka Jacob (ECE) is also the proud recipient of the Presidents Gold Medal, Director of IIIT Tiruchi, NSVN Sarma said.

Fifty percent of the graduands have been highly placed with impressive packages ranging between ₹4 - ₹18 lakh per annum.

The IIIT has invited Uday B. Desai, a pioneer in Electrical Engineering, as the chief guest.

An alumnus of IIT Kanpur; State University of New York, Buffalo, USA; and the Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, USA, Prof. Desai had earlier been the Founding Director of IIT Hyderabad; Mentor Director of IIIT Chittoor, Sri City; and Mentor Director of IIT Bhilai.

The Chief Secretary of the Government of Tamil Nadu K. Shanmugam who is the Chairman of the Board of Governors, IIIT Tiruchi, will preside over the convocation ceremony, Prof. Sarma said.