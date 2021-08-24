IIIT-Tiruchi sets its sight on establishing incubation centre

TIRUCHI

24 August 2021

The Indian Institute of Information Technology - Tiruchi (IIIT-Tiruchi) has on its agenda establishment of an incubation centre on its permanent campus in Sethurapatti.

A Gujarat-based IT company is in talks with the institute for initiating its development centre on the campus. The institute, according to its Director N.V.S. Narasimha Sarma, is looking forward to creating an ideal eco-system for start-ups in the campus involving industries. The utility of ample space on the campus on a 56-acre expanse will be optimised, Prof. Sarma said.

Having industry partners as stake-holders will stand the institution in good stead to establish a vibrant incubation centre, the faculty believe. The industry partners of IIIT-Tiruchi include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTS), Infosys, Ramco Systems, ELCOT, and Navitas (TAKE Solutions).

Policy makers have recommended that incubation cum technology commercialisation unit (ITCU) in higher educational institutions must be a separate entity preferably registered under Section-8 of Company Act 2013 or a society registered under the Society Registration Act with independent governance structure. This is to allow more freedom to Incubators in decision-making with less administrative hassles for executing programmes related to innovation, IPR and Startups. Moreover, they will have better accountability towards investors supporting the incubation facility.

IIIT-Kottayam in Kerala has already started one such incubation centre: AIC (An Incubation Centre) IIITKottayam Foundation, as a non-profit Section 8 company, sanctioned under the Atal Innovation Mission scheme of the Union government. The centre’s focus is to increase the utility of technology relating to IoT and Cloud solutions for societal benefits. The product prototype is to be initially designed with a 3D printer, the software prototype is to be designed at the computing space available at AIC-IIITKottayam and the real implementation will follow at the hardware level.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Education, Innovation Cell, called for online nominations of senior faculty from higher educational institutions for adoption and implementation of National Innovation and Start-up Policy. NISP 2021 encourages students and faculty to work on new ideas and convert them into successful enterprises by promoting initiatives like Boot up camps, competitions and workshops on capacity building.

The MOE's Innovation Cell has created a dynamic NISP portal for HEIs (https://nisp.mic.gov.in) to facilitate knowledge and resource exchange.