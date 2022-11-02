IIIT-Tiruchi scales up intake for B.Tech programmes with 150 students for 2022-23 session 

ADVERTISEMENT

Having augmented its infrastructure at the permanent campus in Sethurapatti, the Indian Institute of Information Technology - Tiruchi has scaled up student intake for the 2022-23 academic session.

For the two B.Tech programmes: Computer Science and Engineering, and Electronics and Communication Engineering, it offers, the intake has been increased to 150 for first year, from the usual 100.

In addition to the 50 students, encompassing both boys and girls, the institute has, this year, introduced exclusive quota of 25 seats for girls in each programme.

The Governing Board has approved increase in the intake. This year, there will be 75 students each in the first year for ECE and CSE programmes, G. Seetharaman, Chairman-Admissions said, adding that the classes for first year are set to start on November 14. With the new intake, the overall strength of UG students in the campus will go up to 350, he said.

In the absence of proper building infrastructure, the institute had to keep the admissions at just 30 for each of the two programmes. There are now only 60 students for both programmes in the third year and the number is the same for the final year.

With effect from June 14, 2021, the institution started functioning from the permanent campus at Sethurappatti. Before that, the institution was functioning in the temporary campus within the premises of Oxford Engineering College campus, Tiruchi. Since March 2016, the institution was operating in the temporary campus within the premises of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Campus, before moving into the premises of Oxford Engineering College.

On Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar inaugurated one of the Conference Halls in the Sir C.V. Raman Academic and Administration Building in the presence of Institute Director N.V.S.N. Sarma. The Minister who reviewed the administrative and academic progress of the Institute was also shown the Abdul Kalam Hall of Residence Boys Hostel, Smt. Savithribai Phule Dining Hall, and Infosys Girls Foundation, the hostel for girls.

The constructed building for the Infosys Girls Hostel with a capacity to accommodate 200 students is expected to be ready by this month-end.

The Institute started on a N-PPP (Not for Profit Public Private Partnership) has been able to secure clearances for the building without hassles since the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu is the Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

At its 11th meeting during October 2021, the BOG, ratified the proposal for construction of a second floor in the boys’ hostel factoring in the sequential increase in the number of students for UG, PG (M.Tech CSE and VLSI) and Ph.D. programmes. The foundation for the boy’s hostel was made to withstand Ground Plus Four Floors.

The BOG has been supportive of the institution’s requirement for additional faculty. Against the backdrop of the quantum rise in the number of newly-admitted students, the Institute, on Wednesday, invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of teaching faculty - three professors, six associate professors and 15 assistant professors for the departments of CSE, ECE, Mechanical Engineering, Mathematics, Physics, Economics, and English.