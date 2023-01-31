IIIT-Tiruchi conducting market survey for start of new programmes from 2023-24

January 31, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

With the strength of permanent infrastructure, the Indian Institute of Information Technology - Tiruchi is now in the process of carrying out a market survey for the purpose of starting additional UG/ PG programmes from the 2023-24 session.

At presen, IIIT-Tiruchi offers B. Tech programmes in CSE and ECE, M.Tech in CSE and VLSI Systems and doctoral programmes in CSE, ECE, Mechanical Engineering and Science and Humanities.

“We are seriously considering (start of new programmes) and will go ahead (with offering them) once the survey is completed,” Narasimha Sarma N.V.S., Director, IIIT-Tiruchi, said.

Robust placement of the 2022-23 batch of students in the IIIT-Tiruchi depicting highest package of close to ₹20 lakh per annum and an average of ₹8 lakh per annum has put the institute on a strong footing to attract top-rankers in JEE Mains.

Full-fledged functioning of the institution in its permanent campus at Sethurappatti off Tiruchi-Madurai highways began last year, after completion of the construction of boys hostel, girls hostel, and class rooms.

The advantage of IIIT Tiruchi is that Industry Partners: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTS), Infosys, Ramco Systems, ELCOT, and Navitas (Take Solutions), are also stake holders, and offer internships to students during their studies to enrich their programming skills and application of ideas to projects.

An institute of national importance, the institution was one among 21 IIITs started under non-profit Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Model by the Union Ministry of Education.

It is fully funded by the Central, State governments and Industry Partners in the ratio of 50:35:15.