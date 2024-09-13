GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIIT-T introduces PG certificate course in 3-D printing for teaching faculty

Published - September 13, 2024 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Information Technology – Tiruchi (IIIT-T) has a launched a post-graduation certificate course for teachers in 3-D Printing under Mechanical Engineering, in order to enable them to teach the subject in their institutions.

Speaking at a press conference in the city ahead of IIIT-T’s convocation ceremony on Friday, Director N.V.S.N. Sarma said that the six-month programme was aimed at equipping teaching faculty from polytechnic and engineering colleges with the skills to take classes in the emerging technology of 3-D printing, and was approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

It is being offered in hybrid mode. “We have started the 3-D Printing course this year wherein teachers will attend the first two weeks of classes on the IIIT-T campus. This will be followed by online lessons. Candidates have to return to our campus in the last two weeks, and sit for an exam, following which, they will be given certification. They have to complete 15 credits and submit a project as part of their course work,” said Mr. Sarma.

Over 30 candidates have enrolled for the course.

The IIIT plans to install solar power to generate electricity and reduce recurring costs and increasing the green cover of the campus were on track, Mr. Sarma added.

The institution is looking to expand the existing men’s hostel accommodation in the near future before adding new courses, said officials.

