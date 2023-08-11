IIIT-T banks on experience as it looks to hire retired teachers

August 11, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

The Indian Institute of Information Technology — Tiruchi (IIIT-T) is making a case for hiring former teachers to add depth to its pedagogy, its director N.V.S.N Sarma said on Friday.

“We are planning to table a proposal to our board of governors, suggesting the appointment of retired academicians so that they can share their subject expertise with the younger generation. Their experience will help students understand the learning modules better, in the Indian context, and Tiruchi has many such veterans in education,” Mr. Sarma told The Hindu, adding that retirees up to the age of 70 years would be considered for appointment.

He also said that women students at the institution were progressively doing well in their chosen subjects, as all available 50 seats reserved for them were filled up for the second consecutive year. “Our young women are already aiming high when they come to our courses,” Mr. Sarma said addressing a press conference here on Friday.