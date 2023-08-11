HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIIT-T banks on experience as it looks to hire retired teachers

August 11, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Information Technology — Tiruchi (IIIT-T) is making a case for hiring former teachers to add depth to its pedagogy, its director N.V.S.N Sarma said on Friday.

“We are planning to table a proposal to our board of governors, suggesting the appointment of retired academicians so that they can share their subject expertise with the younger generation. Their experience will help students understand the learning modules better, in the Indian context, and Tiruchi has many such veterans in education,” Mr. Sarma told The Hindu, adding that retirees up to the age of 70 years would be considered for appointment.

He also said that women students at the institution were progressively doing well in their chosen subjects, as all available 50 seats reserved for them were filled up for the second consecutive year. “Our young women are already aiming high when they come to our courses,” Mr. Sarma said addressing a press conference here on Friday.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.