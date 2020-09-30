IIFPT transfers technology to industry

The Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT), Thanjavur, on Tuesday transferred some of its technologies to industries for commercial benefit.

Technological know-how on integrated onion processing unit, puffing machine for rice and millets, moringa leaves separator, mobile processing unit and solar hybrid dryer have been transferred to two industries, VD Engineers, Chennai, and Envirotec Engineers (India), Hyderabad. The companies have been awarded formal licence for the purpose, according to C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, IIFPT.

Mr. Anandharamakrishnan says there is a huge demand for technologies developed by IIPFT as the government is promoting micro food entrepreneurs across the country. The industry-academia partnership will cater to the needs of the food industry by promoting viable technologies for their sustainability.

The institute, equipped with hi-tech research facilities, business incubation centre and accredited food testing lab, undertakes research and offers academic programmes in food processing. Industry representatives and faculty members of IIFPT participated in the technology transfer event, an IIFPT press release said.