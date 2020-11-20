Tiruchirapalli

IIFPT, Thanjavur, to impart free online training in food processing on November 23

The Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT) will conduct a State-level free online training programme for stakeholders of food industry on November 23 under the Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM-FME) scheme.

The purpose of the programme is to brief stakeholders on the significance of the PM-FME scheme. The programme, which will start at 10 a.m., will be conducted through Webex online platform. Interested candidates can register their names through the website link http://www.iifpt.edu.in/pmfme-registration.php. Further information can be had from the website link http://www.iifpt.edu.in/ab-pmfme.php

The objective of the Centrally-sponsored scheme is to provide financial, technical and business support for upgrading the existing micro-level food processing enterprises with an outlay of ₹10,000 crore. Around two lakh micro food processing units will get credit-linked subsidy with focus on supporting self-help groups, food processing outlets and cottage industries through the scheme implemented under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, IIFPT Director C. Anandharamkrishnan said in a press release.

The Institute will act as the nodal agency for 19 States for capacity building and training of State and district officials; develop curricula and training modules and partner with State-level technical institutes for imparting further training to micro-enterprises and groups; prepare standard detailed project reports (DPRs) for products for micro-units; develop technologies/ machines for upgradation of micro-units; partner with other research and training institutions for the above activities; and provide technical support for the delivery of scheme requirements.

The Institute will also facilitate access to credit-linked subsidy for setting up new food processing units and upgradation of existing units.

Under the scheme, according to Mr. Anandharamkrishnan, the food processing units will get credit-linked grant of 35% of the project cost with maximum grant up to ₹10 lakh to existing unorganised food processing units for upgradation. A similar percentage of the project cost will be provided as credit-linked grant for SHGs/FPOs/cooperatives for capital expenditure with maximum limit as prescribed. Seed capital of ₹ 40,000 per member of SHGs engaged in food processing will be extended as working capital. Besides, a credit-linked grant of 35% of the project cost will be provided for creation of common infrastructure with maximum limit as prescribed, and up to 50% of the expenditure with maximum limit as prescribed as support for marketing and branding exercise.

Further, the individual micro food processing units will be provided with credit-linked capital subsidy of 35% of the eligible project cost for expansion/technology upgradation with maximum ceiling of ₹10 lakh per unit. The beneficiary contribution should be minimum 10% and the balance should be in the form of a bank loan, he added.

