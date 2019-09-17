IIFPT, NRCB to take up joint research

The Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT), a national institute under Ministry of Food Processing Industries, and the ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB), Tiruchi, have decided to take up joint research in post-harvest handling and value addition of banana.

The two institutions entered into a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday.

Besides research and formal education in the field of food processing, IIFPT provides training, consultancy, incubation and quality testing services to stakeholders in the food processing sector across the country. NRCB has been working on research, extension for banana yield enhancement, pest and disease protection, new variety development and value addition.

The MoU was signed by C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, IIFPT, and S.Uma, Director, NRCB, at IIFPT campus in Thanjavur in the presence of scientists of both institutions.

Elaborating on the scope of the MoU, Mr. Anandharamakrishnan said the agreement would enable sharing of scientific expertise between the two institutes and formulation of joint research projects for addressing the problems faced by banana farmers and processors in the field.

Development of novel food products by encapsulating the functional nutrients of banana, shelf life extension of banana at low cost, development of edible plates and packaging materials from banana fiber, smart sensor application and farm mechanisation and GMO testing of banana and products were some of the key joint research areas identified by the two institutions.

Ms. Uma said that only 25% of the edible portion of banana crop was consumed and the remaining was wasted. Disposal of the waste also posed a problem for farmers and there was huge potential for converting it into wealth. The MoU would be helpful in formulating research for potential conversion of the huge waste generated at banana fields.