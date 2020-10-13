IIFPT launches two plants

THANJAVUR

13 October 2020 23:22 IST

The Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT) added two pilot plants, a virgin coconut oil and food beverage processing plants, to its infrastructure.

IFFPT officials said there was a growing demand for virgin coconut oil due to the presence of potential antioxidant activity mainly from vitamin E and dietary bioactive compounds such aspolyphenols which reduce cardiovascular risks.

Considering the significant health benefit and global market demand, IIFPT has established a virgin coconut oil processing pilot plant for skill development among farmers, FPOs and food industry stakeholders.

The plant will have a capacity to process 1000 coconuts a day. The integrated and automated plant is equipped with facilities such as coconut de-shelling machine, pairing machine, coconut shredder, disintegrator, coconut milk extractor, vibratory stage filter, storage tank, clarifier, tubular centrifuge, microfilter and deep freezer.

Virgin coconut oil can be processed by both cold and hot pressing methods and the residual cakes can be utilised for value-added product development resulting in complete utilisation of the nuts. The ease of operation and handling of the plant enables the farmers and small scale operators to benefit.

Similarly, a pilot plant for food beverage processing is established with a capacity to process 100 litres of beverage per hour. The integrated plant is assembled with bubble washer, fruit pulper, citrus juice extractor, plate and frame filter press, homogenizer, a storage tank with agitator, sanitary pumps, ultra high temperature sterilizer, carbonation unit with chiller, automatic bottle rinser, filler, capping machine and boiler. The plant is established for skill promotion to farmers, SHGs and industry stakeholders.

The two plants were inaugurated laid on Tuesday by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar through video conference. He also inaugurated the student’s residential complex, with a capacity to accommodate 200 students, and the also laid the foundations tone for additional infrastructure for research and academic activities on a 14.5 acre land acquired by the institute recently.

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Rameswar Teli, and Secretary for Ministry of Food Processing Industries Pushpa Subrahmanyam and Joint Secretary Minhaj Alam, and IIFPT Director C.Anandaramakrishnan participated in the virtual event, according to a press release from IIFPT.