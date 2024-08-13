IGNOU announces new courses compliant with NEP-2020

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched new programmes for the July-2024 admission session, in both online and distance learning modes, based on National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 that allow for multiple entry and exit options.

At a press conference organised by IGNOU Study Centre-2504 at Bishop Heber College in Tiruchi on Tuesday, M. Shanmugam, regional director, IGNOU Regional Centre Madurai, said that the institution is making efforts to reach out to rural learners, under-privileged, women, school dropouts and those willing to upgrade their qualifications.

Among the new Masters of Business Administration (MBA) courses being launched this year are Management degrees in Agribusiness, Construction, Logistics and Supply Chain, Healthcare and Hospitals.

Masters in Home Science, Community Development and Extension Management, and a Diploma in Fashion Design and Retail are also on offer.

The open university also offers certificate, diploma and PG Diploma programmes in a wide variety of subjects.

In addition to this, the Madurai centre will coordinate Tamil content on the ‘Swayam Prabha’ education channel. Experts from the region will conduct live sessions on the Bachelor degrees offered by IGNOU.

The centre offers approximately 300 Open and Distance Learning study modules, besides 44 online courses.

IGNOU RC Madurai has 22 study centres under various districts and 10 extension centres.

IGNOU Study Centre-2504 covers the districts of Tiruchi, Karur, Ariyalur and Pudukkottai, with an annual registration of 1,000 students. The centre also caters to candidates from Central Prison (LSC-2550), Tiruchi and the National Skill Training Institute (43MS1), Tiruverumbur.

August 14, 2024 is the last date for submission of applications to the July-2024 session.

Bishop Heber College principal J. Princy Merlin also addressed the media.

