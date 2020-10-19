IGNITTE helps them crack JEE

Tiruchi

19 October 2020 20:18 IST

Two govt. school students secure seats at NIT-Tiruchi

Two government school students who cleared the Joint Entrance Examinations (Main) with the help of students from the National Institute of Technology- Tiruchi (NIT-T), have secured seats in the same institution.

S. Pughazharasi a student from the Government Girls' Higher Secondary School in Manachanallur and P. Sethupathi, of Government Higher Secondary School, Lalgudi, were trained by a team of volunteers from IGNITTE, a teaching club comprising students of NIT-T. The students are provided with free access to resources and coaching to crack the entrance examinations.

Daughter of a single mother, who works as a teacher at an Anganwadi in Manachanallur, Ms. Pughazharasi said she was unaware about the career opportunities available after Plus Two. “I qualified for the coaching camp through an entrance examination conducted across the district. A total of 70 students were chosen and we would spend weekends and any long holidays at NIT-T preparing for the examinations,” she said.

While the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted their face-to-face training, the students were able to adjust to online classes quickly, said V. Sanjeev, one of the founders of IGNITTE. “They spent 13 to 14 hours a day preparing. They would also approach us with doubts and clarifications regularly,” he said. The students' dedication and focus led them to perform well in the examinations.

Ms. Pughazharasi said that the district administration undertook their travel, food and other miscellaneous costs to ensure that the children could prepare well for the examinations. “If not for them, I would not have qualified and I would not have been eligible to study at such a prestigious college,” she said. Her two brothers, who are also studying and her mother are ecstatic, she added. “I hope to study well and make them proud,” she added.

Both the students have secured seats in civil engineering in NIT-T after the first round of counselling. A private company in Chennai has come forward to sponsor the college fees for both the students, Mr. Sanjeev said.

“Their tuition fees, boarding and other needs would be met by the sponsors,” he added.

Both students were invited by the District Collector S. Sivarasu on Monday and were felicitated.