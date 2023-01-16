HamberMenu
IGNITEE Club at NIT-T trains 36 govt. school students for JEE

January 16, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUCHI:

GNITTE, the teaching club of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) has trained 36 students of government schools this year to appear for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) - Main and Advanced.

Sixteen students from Tiruchi and 20 from Tirunelveli district have received assistance from the IGNITE team with 49 members. Apart from IITs and NITs, the IGNITTE has helped students get placed in prestigious colleges of Tamil Nadu in the past, with its free-of-cost training, Faculty Advisor of the Club R. Manjula said.

In view of the scheduling of JEE Main 2023 Session 1 from January 24, IGNITTE had conducted a crash course for the 36 students of government schools from December 26, 2022 to January 12, 2023 at the NIT-T Campus, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics covering the syllabus of JEE Main 2023 were taught and tests were conducted. The students were accommodated at the hostels in the campus, NIT-T Director G. Aghila said.

N. Thamaraiselvan, Registrar In-Charge, and Deans N. Kumaresan (Faculty Welfare), R. Karvembu (Students Welfare) and Sankaranaryanan, Dean (Research and Consultancy) also engaged the students in motivation sessions.

