IG visits bullet-hit boy at Thanjavur GH

TIRUCHI

01 January 2022 19:38 IST

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, V. Balakrishnan on Saturday visited Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and ascertained the health condition of a 11-year-old boy who was hit by a stray bullet a few days ago near a firing range in Pudukottai district.

Mr. Balakrishnan saw the boy at the hospital’s intensive care unit and interacted with the doctors to learn about his health condition. The bullet that pierced through the boy's head was removed by the doctors.

Mr. Balakrishnan said he also interacted with the boy’s parents at the hospital during his visit. The bullet that was removed would be sent for forensic examination through the court, as it would throw light on the weapon from which it was fired.

A team of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel attached to Tiruchi airport was conducting firing exercises when the incident is said to have occurred.

Police sources said summons had been issued to the CISF personnel to send the weapons used in the firing exercise for forensic examination. Even as police investigation into the case was on, official sources said the Revenue Divisional Officer, Illupur, conducted inquiry with a couple of CISF officers at his office on Friday regarding the incident.

The Revenue Divisional Officer was expected to inspect the firing range at Pasumalaipatti on Monday and conduct inquiry with police personnel.