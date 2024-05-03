GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IG reviews RPF’s functioning in delta districts

G.M. Eswar Rao inaugurates building and restroom for RPF personnel at the Nagapattinam Railway Station; says probe will be conducted into Vriddhachalam accident

May 03, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
G.M. Eswara Rao, Inspector-General of Railway Protection Force (RPF)-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Southern Railway,  conducting a review in Nagapattinam on Friday.

G.M. Eswara Rao, Inspector-General of Railway Protection Force (RPF)-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Southern Railway,  conducting a review in Nagapattinam on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

G.M. Eswara Rao, Inspector-General of Railway Protection Force (RPF)-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Southern Railway, chaired a review meeting of the functioning of the force in the delta region here on Friday.

He inaugurated a new RPF building and restroom in the Nagapattinam Railway Station for the RPF personnel.

Mr. Rao told presspersons that various aspects of RPF work, including behaviour of the personnel while interacting with members of the public, and steps to prevent crimes were discussed during the review. Grievances from RPF personnel in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruchi districts were heard.

About the pregnant woman falling from a moving train near Vriddhachalam, Mr. Eswara Rao termed it tragic and pointed out that a departmental inquiry had been ordered. “We hear from passengers that the alarm chain was not working in the S9 coach in which the pregnant woman was travelling. Once the train reaches Kollam, officials concerned would conduct an inquiry into the incident,” he said.

