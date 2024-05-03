IG reviews RPF’s functioning in delta districts

May 03, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

G.M. Eswara Rao, Inspector-General of Railway Protection Force (RPF)-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Southern Railway, chaired a review meeting of the functioning of the force in the delta region here on Friday.

He inaugurated a new RPF building and restroom in the Nagapattinam Railway Station for the RPF personnel.

Mr. Rao told presspersons that various aspects of RPF work, including behaviour of the personnel while interacting with members of the public, and steps to prevent crimes were discussed during the review. Grievances from RPF personnel in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruchi districts were heard.

About the pregnant woman falling from a moving train near Vriddhachalam, Mr. Eswara Rao termed it tragic and pointed out that a departmental inquiry had been ordered. “We hear from passengers that the alarm chain was not working in the S9 coach in which the pregnant woman was travelling. Once the train reaches Kollam, officials concerned would conduct an inquiry into the incident,” he said.