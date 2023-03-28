IG reviews progress made in grave crime cases in Tiruchi Range

March 28, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, G. Karthikeyan on Tuesday reviewed the grave crime cases reported in the Tiruchi Range consisting of Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Karur districts and the progress made in each of them.

The nearly two-hour-long meeting held here was attended by the Superintendent of Police of the districts and Deputy Superintendents of Police. Pending grave crime cases such as murder, attempt to murder, murder for gain and others were reviewed by Mr. Karthikeyan.

The number of non-bailable warrants pending, cases in which chargesheets were yet to be filed and cases which continued to remain undetected were also reviewed during the meeting, police sources said.

Mr. Karthikeyan gave certain instructions to the police officers, besides reviewing measures taken to check the activities of rowdies and smuggling of ganja.