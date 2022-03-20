IG meets families of murdered victims

Inspector General of Police-Central Zone V. Balakrishnan met the families of Scheduled Caste victims who were murdered due to previous enmity at Vadakku Vasal in Thanjavur district; Agarathirunallur in Tiruvarur district; and Pappakoil and Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district on Friday.

Accompanied by the Superintendent of Police of the respective districts, Mr. Balakrishnan interacted with the families. He also met some children who had lost their parents due to COVID-19 in the three districts.

A police press release said he ascertained the requirements of the children for continuing their studies and their ambitions. The children were told about the opportunities available under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme of the State government in identifying their latent skills and the guidance available for pursuing higher education. The children were told that the police department would extend all possible assistance in this regard.

The Superintendent of Police of the three districts were asked to create awareness among the children who had lost their parents due to COVID-19 and those of the murdered victims regarding the opportunities that were available in identifying their talents and pursuing their higher education.

Books and uniforms were distributed to the children to ensure that there was no interruption in their education. Relief materials were also distributed to the affected families. Mr. Balakrishnan inaugurated a library at the District Armed Reserve unit in Nagapattinam for police personnel and their families and a creche in Tiruvarur district to take care of children of women constables.