If rain is here, can potholes be far behind?

Arterial stretches in Tiruchi city have become hazardous for road users

Many arterial roads in the city have been battered by the recent rain brought by the northeast monsoon, leaving commuters vexed and frustrated. The bad quality of roads is exposed through several potholes and trenches formed as asphalt breaks away after being weakened by the rain.

While Tiruchi Corporation claims to be ready with all preparatory measures to handle the monsoon, the roads in the city tell a different tale.

“The authorities are apathetic towards the road quality and claim they cannot do anything until the monsoon is over,” says M. Sekaran, Chairman, Citizen's Forum.

The quality of the material used to lay the roads are so poor that they chip off within a few months. Newly laid stretches and patchwork in Woraiyur, Thanjavur Road, Karur Bypass Road have all become damaged, he adds.

Motorists complain that taking their vehicles out, be it two-wheelers or cars, is a risk during the rain. “Even cars are getting damaged due to the road condition, let alone two-wheelers. We do not know where potholes might be, and in the night, the problem is worse,” a motorist says.

An auto-driver says he is always apprehensive of his vehicle overturning in one of the huge craters or potholes, injuring him and his passengers. “We are just starting to get customers after a long-drawn break due to COVID-19. I cannot afford any such issues.”

Meanwhile, interior roads connecting residential areas too, are no better. The civic body has undertaken underground drainage work in several areas, causing roads to become unusable. “Why are they doing UGD work in the monsoon season? It is illogical. The roads become slushy and the residents are forced to navigate them”" said Ghouse Baig, a consumer activist.

Mr. Baig himself slipped on one such bad road on the way to Anbilar Nagar in Chettiappatti, Edamalaipatti Pudur.

Mr. Sekaran says as per regulations, the contractors must dig up area sufficient to lay pipelines and close it and lay concrete soon after the work is completed. However, large earthmovers are being used to dig up the roads and close it too. “The soil is loosened and all it requires is one small shower to flood the road.”

In several areas such as Sanjeevi Nagar and Lakshmipuram, the roads are yet to be relaid even a year after completion of UGD work.