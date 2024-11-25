 />

If Modi government acts honestly, it should arrest Adani: CPI’s Mutharasan

Published - November 25, 2024 08:11 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary R. Mutharasan on Sunday (November 24, 2024) urged the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to take action against Gautam Adani in the light of bribery allegations against him by a US court.

“If the Modi government acts honestly, it should arrest Adani,” Mr. Mutharasan said while speaking to the press during an event in Nagapattinam.

Mr. Mutharasan also condemned the Maharashtra government for allegedly preventing Muslim communities from voting in recent elections, calling it a “grave threat to democracy.”

Commenting on AIADMK leader Dindigul C. Sreenivasan’s recent claim that alliance partners demand seats and money, Mr. Mutharasan challenged him to disclose the names of the parties involved. He dismissed allegations that CPI or CPM received funds from the DMK, asserting that all election expenditures were transparently disclosed to the Election Commission.

Mr. Mutharasan highlighted the upcoming centenary celebrations for party stalwarts like Nallakannu and poet Tamil Oli in December 2025, and reiterated the CPI’s commitment to counter communal forces in Tamil Nadu.

