Tiruchirapalli

IEI to hold online classes

The Institution of Engineers (India), Tiruchi Local Centre, will conduct online coaching classes for Section A examination of the Institution of Engineers.

The classes will be conducted on week days and those interested are required to register their names at the following link: https://forms.gle/yUs9HWC1HXPRG5RBA

The classes will be held on fundamentals of design and manufacturing; materials science and engineering; computing and informatics; and society and environment.

Participants have to pay a fee of ₹1,000 per subject. The classes will start from August 8, A. Anand, honorary secretary, IEI, Tiruchi Centre, said in a press release.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2021 11:24:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/iei-to-hold-online-classes/article35710019.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY