IE(I), NITPY celebrate World Standards Day

October 21, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST

The Institution of Engineers (India) Puducherry State Centre and the IE student chapter (Mechanical Engineering) of the National Institute of Technology Puducherry (NITPY) celebrated the World Standards Day on Friday.

Speaking at an event organised on the occasion, Jaheeruddin Shaik of the Indian Ordnance Factories Service, Ministry of Defence, exhorted young engineers to develop cutting-edge technologies for the progress of the nation. IE (I) Puducherry Chairman B. Radjaram and Secretary S. Thirougnaname virtually participated in the event.

World Standards Day is observed to honour the collaborative efforts of experts, scientists and researchers across the globe.

