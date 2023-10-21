IE(I), NITPY celebrate World Standards Day

October 21, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST

The Institution of Engineers (India) Puducherry State Centre and the IE student chapter (Mechanical Engineering) of the National Institute of Technology Puducherry (NITPY) celebrated the World Standards Day on Friday.

Speaking at an event organised on the occasion, Jaheeruddin Shaik of the Indian Ordnance Factories Service, Ministry of Defence, exhorted young engineers to develop cutting-edge technologies for the progress of the nation. IE (I) Puducherry Chairman B. Radjaram and Secretary S. Thirougnaname virtually participated in the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

World Standards Day is observed to honour the collaborative efforts of experts, scientists and researchers across the globe.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.