IEI awards presented

G.A.Pathanjali, Managing Director, High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd., has been conferred with the Best Engineer Award 2024 by The Institution of Engineers (India), Tiruchi local centre.

Dr. Pathanjali has extensive research and professional experience of over 35 years in the field of electrochemistry. The award was presented to him by R.Mathrubootham, Paediatrician and Member, Governing Council of Saranathan College of Engineering, during the Engineers Day celebrations of institution held at the college recently.

S.Titus, Professor and Head, Research and Development, K. Ramakrishnan College of Engineering, was presented with the P.V.K,Achan Award in recognition of his contributions in the fields of power electronics, power systems, renewable energy and electric vehicles, a press release from IEI said.

G. Venkatesan, Assistant Professor, University College of Engineering, BIT campus, Anna University, K Dhanalakshmi, Professor, National Institute of Technology, B. Kiran Bala, Assistant professor and Head, Department of Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, K. Ramakrishna College of Engineering, and S. Venkatasubramanian, Professor & Head, Department of Computer Science and Business Systems, Saranathan College of Engineering, were presented with Best Teacher Awards.

S.Ravimaran, Chairman, SP.Lakshmanan, Honorary Secretary, IEI, Tiruchi local centre, and others spoke.

