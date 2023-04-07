IECD to offer summer skill development programme

April 07, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Institute of Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD) of the Bharathidasan University would offer skill development programmes during the summer for students of class V to XII, youth and housewives.

The programmes offered are Basic Computer, TallyPrime, Desk Top Publishing, Phone servicing, Spoken English and Personality Development.

The programmes would be conducted from April 24 to May 30 at the IECD premises at the Khajamalai campus of the university in the city. All programmes would be conducted from Monday to Saturday in the morning and afternoon batches. For registrations candidates can approach the office of the IECD with relevant certificates between April 10 and 21.

The programmes will be offered free of cost for persons with disabilities. SC/ST candidates will be offered 50% scholarship and MBC and BC candidates are eligible for 25% scholarship, according to a press release. For more details, call 0431-2332638.