ADVERTISEMENT

IECD to hold summer programmes in Tiruchi

April 22, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD) at Bharathidasan University will conduct a host of summer programmes from May 2 to 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official statement, courses in basic computer, Tally Prime, desktop publishing, cellphone servicing, spoken English, and personality development would be held for students of Classes V to XII, youth and homemakers, at the IECD on the university’s Khajamalai campus.

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes are eligible for 50% scholarship while those from Most Backward Classes and Backward Classes will get 25%. Differently-abled students will get 100% scholarship in their course fees. Programmes will be conducted in two batches per day from Monday to Saturday between 9.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. respectively.

Admissions are going on on the IECD premises and those interested may register their names after furnishing their school, disability, or community certificates, as required, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on all weekdays.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

More information may be had from ph: 0431-2332638 or 6381916747.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / university

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US