IECD to hold summer programmes in Tiruchi

April 22, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD) at Bharathidasan University will conduct a host of summer programmes from May 2 to 21.

According to an official statement, courses in basic computer, Tally Prime, desktop publishing, cellphone servicing, spoken English, and personality development would be held for students of Classes V to XII, youth and homemakers, at the IECD on the university’s Khajamalai campus.

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes are eligible for 50% scholarship while those from Most Backward Classes and Backward Classes will get 25%. Differently-abled students will get 100% scholarship in their course fees. Programmes will be conducted in two batches per day from Monday to Saturday between 9.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. respectively.

Admissions are going on on the IECD premises and those interested may register their names after furnishing their school, disability, or community certificates, as required, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on all weekdays.

More information may be had from ph: 0431-2332638 or 6381916747.