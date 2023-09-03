IECD honours SUITS toppers

September 03, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:28 am IST

As many as 71,038 students from classes 5 to 9 from 309 schools across the State had appeared for the Bharathidasan University examinations for certificate programmes in various IT skills conducted under the School-University-Industry Tie-up Scheme (SUITS) during 2022-23.

SUITS is conducted by the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD) to equip school students with IT-related skills.

According to an official statement, eight toppers in information technology (IT) certificate courses were presented with gold medals and citations by Vice Chancellor M. Selvam at the 13th passing out ceremony, held at the university’s Khajamalai campus. Mr. Selvam also gave away trophies to 15 schools, which had enrolled a minimum of 300 students.

L.Ganesan, Registrar (in-charge), and E.Ramganesh, Director, IECD also spoke .

