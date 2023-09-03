HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IECD honours SUITS toppers

September 03, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:28 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bharathidasan University Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam honours a topper of the SUITS programme exam in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Bharathidasan University Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam honours a topper of the SUITS programme exam in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Photo available

As many as 71,038 students from classes 5 to 9 from 309 schools across the State had appeared for the Bharathidasan University examinations for certificate programmes in various IT skills conducted under the School-University-Industry Tie-up Scheme (SUITS) during 2022-23.

SUITS is conducted by the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD) to equip school students with IT-related skills.

According to an official statement, eight toppers in information technology (IT) certificate courses were presented with gold medals and citations by Vice Chancellor M. Selvam at the 13th passing out ceremony, held at the university’s Khajamalai campus. Mr. Selvam also gave away trophies to 15 schools, which had enrolled a minimum of 300 students.

L.Ganesan, Registrar (in-charge), and E.Ramganesh, Director, IECD also spoke .

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.