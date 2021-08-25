Tiruchirapalli

IECD honours SUITS toppers

TIRUCHI

Toppers in the SUITS (School-University-Industry Tie-up Scheme) programme conducted by the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD), Bharathidasan University, to disseminate Information Technology skills, were honoured on Wednesday by Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam on Wednesday.

Nine toppers from eight schools received gold medals from the Vice-Chancellor during the 11th passing out ceremony. Ten schools conducting the SUITS programme were given Outstanding School Award for 2019-20.

About 1,37,529 students form Grade V to IX in 462 schools across the State appeared for the examinations pertaining to different IT skills conducted by the university during 2019-20, E. Ramganesh, IECD Director, said.


