IECD holds graduation ceremony of SUITS

Published - November 09, 2024 07:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As many as 93,435 students from Grade V to Grade IX in 358 schools across the State appeared for 2023-2024 BDU examinations

The Hindu Bureau

Student toppers with officials at the graduation ceremony of Institute Entrepreneurship and Career Development’s certificate exams in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Technology skills would help children learn to solve problems and communicate better from an early age., observed M. Selvam, Vice Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, here on Saturday.

He was speaking at the graduation ceremony for students who had successfully completed the certificate programmes conducted under the School-University-Industry Tie up Scheme (SUITS) hosted by the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD) of Bharathidasan University.

As many as 93,435 students from Grade V to Grade IX in 358 schools across the State had appeared for the 2023-2024 examinations. Certificate courses were offered in the following subjects: Computing Skills, Office Automation, Programming, Programming with C, Python, Graphic Design, Web Design and in Mobile App and Web Development.

Mr. Selvam gave away gold medals along with citations to the SUITS toppers in eight IT programmes. A total of 15 outstanding schools, which enrolled a minimum of 300 students in the skill development programmes besides achieving 100% results, were presented with trophies and merit certificates.

L. Ramesh, chief executive officer, Beta Technologies India, Coimbatore, and S. M. Usha, principal, Little Angels’ English Higher Secondary School, Karur, felicitated the winning students and institutions.

IECD director E. Ramganesh spoke.

