IECD holds 3D animation course for persons with special needs

A batch of 25 persons with special needs aged between 20 to 38 years completed a short-term three-dimensional (3D) Animation course conducted by the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD) at the Khajamalai campus of Bharathidasan University (BDU) on Saturday.

According to an official statement, the course, designed by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Chennai, was held over 11 days from October 16 and trained participants to use software tools.

Many of the students were first-time users of computers. The course taught them how to animate self-created art on the screen.

The learning modules were customised to help them relax their nervous movements, reduce their autistic behaviour and increase visual acuity, finger movement, and also, their self-confidence.

Trained candidates could be employed in areas such as cartoon production, video games, print, media, and theatres, said the statement.

Certificates were given away by BDU Registrar (in-charge) R. Kalidasan. E. Ramganesh, director, IECD, spoke.