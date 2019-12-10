Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development admits over a lakh students for skill training

The Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD) of Bharathidasan University has enrolled more than one lakh students in its skill development courses for the third consecutive year.

The institute, which was established to impart entrepreneurship and career development skills, admitted 82,812 students in 2016-17 under its various certificate programmes. In 2017-18, it enrolled 1,09,406. The figure went up to 1,24,096 students in 2018-19 and a whopping 1,40,422 in 2019-20.

“It is a great achievement in the history of the university. I have no doubt that the skill development training will surely help the beneficiaries build a strong career,” P. Manisankar, Vice Chancellor, said on Monday after receiving citations for admitting large number of students for three consecutive years from the adjudicators of Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy and Tamilan Book of Records.

Mr. Manisankar said that skill development courses played a key role in development of the country. The individuals, who possessed special skills, could make a big difference by joining in the main stream of development. If the main stream departments of the University focused on research and importing formal educations to the students, the IECD had enabled the students to get much needed employment and vocational skills.

Gopinath Ganapathy, Registrar, Bharathidasan University, said the courses offered by IECD on IT and IT enabled services had received good patronage among the students.

E. Ramganesh, Director, IECD, said that the revitalisation of the curriculum of all the certificate programmes, nominal fee and high quality education were instrumentals in enrolling highest number of students. The University was among a few Universities in the country which had developed various programmes to facilitate school students to update their IT skills in different domains.