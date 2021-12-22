Two ‘panchaloha idols’ retrieved

TIRUCHI

The Idol Wing CID police on Wednesday retrieved two ‘panchaloha’ idols of Thalaraneswarar Temple of Sanniyasi Panangudi in Nagapattinam district.

An Adipoora Amman idol and a Vinayaga idol of the temple had gone missing about 29 years ago, and a case was registered at Thittacherry Police Station. The case registered in 1992 was closed the following year as there was no information about the idols.

The Idol Wing CID re-opened the case after registering a fresh First Information Report on November 11. As the police personnel could not get any clue on the idols, they checked the checklist of various temples of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE). The police conducted enquiry with many people in Nagapattinam district. Based on the information collected, a police team visited Thirumurugal Rathinagiriswarar temple and found the Adipoora Amman idol and a Vinayaga idol.

Briefing reporters on the recovery of the idols, C. Sylendra Babu, Director General of Police, said that the idols were not listed in the document of the Rathinagiriswarar Temple. They were kept without any documentary evidence. Enquiry was still on why the idols were kept in the Rathinagiriswarar Temple and who were involved in the case.

Later, the DGP presented cash prize to a team led by R. Rajaram, Additional Superintendent of Police, Idol Wing, R. Indira, Inspector, S. Tamil Selvan and Balachandran, Sub-Inspectors for cracking the case.