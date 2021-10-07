Tiruchirapalli

Idols vandalised in village temple

Unidentified persons vandalised statues of few deities made of clay and installed inside a temple situated in an open place in a desolate area near Siruvachur in the district. The incident is believed to have occurred during the intervening period of October 4 evening to October 6 morning.

Police sources said that more than five idols of deities, including Sellayee Amman, were found vandalised at the Periyasamy temple. Acting on a complaint, the Perambalur police have registered a case under IPC section 295 (defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class). The accused involved in the act was not known, said the sources.


