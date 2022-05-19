Idols unearthed
The Valangaiman Taluk officials have taken possession of metal idols and articles that were unearthed from a house construction site at Alangudi near Needamangalam on Wednesday.
According to official sources, the idols and metal articles were unearthed from the site on Mandi Street, Alangudi, where a local resident, Venkatesan, had undertaken a house construction project.
On receiving the information about the existence of the metal objects, Tahsildar Santhanagopalakrishnan went to the construction site and took possession of the unearthed articles and brought them to the Taluk Office.
